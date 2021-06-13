Namugabi Eva
Ministry Calls for Collective Responsibility to End Child Labour

13 Jun 2021
Children involved in selling of Matooke .A Courtsey pnoto

In short
Aggrey Kibenge, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development says the country is not lacking laws and policies against child labour but there is a need for collective responsibility.

 

