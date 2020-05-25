In short
The development comes at a time when teachers and other workers in education institutions have gone two months without receiving their due salaries while several institutions had resorted to paying them lesser percentages with others completely suspended.
Ministry Directs Educational Institutions to Pay Staff Top story25 May 2020, 18:00 Comments 214 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Human rights Misc Report
Education Ministry Permanent Secretary Alex Kakooza. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.