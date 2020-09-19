Namugabi Eva
Ministry Faults Institutions of Higher Learning on ODEL Tax Exemption Plea

19 Sep 2020, 20:37 Comments 88 Views Kampala, Uganda Media Education Interview

The commissioner basic Education Ismeal Mulindwa wants the higher Institutions of learning that have been decrying the high taxes on the ICT materials used to teach with the system of Open, Distance and E-Learning (ODEL) to formally write to the minister of Education asking for the exemption of these taxes.

 

