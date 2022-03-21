In short
The intervention follows a petition to the ministry by two district councillors representing Hamuhambo town council, Diaz Drake Owoyesigyire, and Girian Evelyn Tusingwiire over the district council’s resolution allowing National Water and Sewerage Corporation to take over the scheme.
Ministry Intervenes in Rubanda District Water Project Dispute
