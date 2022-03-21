Samuel Amanya
07:55

Ministry Intervenes in Rubanda District Water Project Dispute

21 Mar 2022, 07:38 Comments 136 Views Rubanda, Western Region, Uganda Environment Updates
Residents protesting last year

In short
The intervention follows a petition to the ministry by two district councillors representing Hamuhambo town council, Diaz Drake Owoyesigyire, and Girian Evelyn Tusingwiire over the district council’s resolution allowing National Water and Sewerage Corporation to take over the scheme.

 

