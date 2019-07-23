Ministry of Education Gets Policy for Learners With Special Needs

In short
The policy will be given to teachers who will be mandated to carry out testing of learners at the beginning of every school year. It was developed with support from Children at Risk Action Network-crane, VIVA, Cheshire Uganda and the Ministry of Education.
Ministry of Education Gets Policy for Learners With Special Needs23 Jul 2019, 20:05 Comments 88 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Courtesy Photo
The new tool calls will address all the learning needs of all learners with disability
In short
Mentioned: Chesshire Uganda Ministry of Education Sight Savers Uganda Uganda Society for Disabled Children crane
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.