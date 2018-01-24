Blanshe Musinguzi
Govt Takes Over Senior One Selection Process

24 Jan 2018, 18:42 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Analysis
The commissioner for secondary education standards Kule Benson says all schools have been given 100 percent of students to be admitted in a bid to ensure control quality and that students join government schools on merit. He said the ministry selected students based on their performance and choices.

 

