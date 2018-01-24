Govt Takes Over Senior One Selection Process

In short
The commissioner for secondary education standards Kule Benson says all schools have been given 100 percent of students to be admitted in a bid to ensure control quality and that students join government schools on merit. He said the ministry selected students based on their performance and choices.
Govt Takes Over Senior One Selection Process24 Jan 2018, 18:42 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Analysis
In short
Tagged with: ministry of education and sports
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.