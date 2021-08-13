Christopher Kisekka
17:33

Ministry of Education, Health Officials Meet Over Reopening of Schools

13 Aug 2021, 17:20 Comments 198 Views Education Report
Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of Information, Communications, Technology and National Guidance speaking to journalists after vetting. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of Information, Communications, Technology and National Guidance speaking to journalists after vetting. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

In short
The ICT and National Guidance Minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi notes that authorities in the concerned ministries are currently locked in a meeting to look for possible solutions and strategies that might inform the reopening.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.