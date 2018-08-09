In short
According to the Uganda Violence against Children Survey report, schools were one of the areas where children are abused. The report shows that more than 20 percent of all forms of sexual violence that involve children take place at school.
Education Ministry to Enforce Teacher's Code to Reduce Sexual Violence in Schools9 Aug 2018, 12:11 Comments 196 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
Tagged with: education violence pregnant education policy sexual violence teacher child faculty school parent student minister report abuso place area policy colleague commitment
Mentioned: code of conduct st. lawrence lawrence mukiibi headteacher of kibuli secondary school rosemary seninde primary education ministry of gender uganda violence against children survey children survey state minister sports ministry education ministry head teachers social development ministry
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.