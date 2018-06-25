Ministry Of Education To Re-Engage Stakeholders On Sexuality Education

In short
The Ministry of Education and Sports Permanent Secretary, Alex Kakooza has said they will re-engage stakeholders in the implementation of sexuality education framework. The framework has been rejected by the Roman Catholic Church bishops.
