Ministry of Energy Extends Deadline For Oil Licensing Applications

In a notice today, Ministry of Energy and Mineral development said companies intending to apply for the licenses now have six months window up to September 30, 2020 to prepare and submit their bits. The earlier deadline was March 31, 2020.
Ministry of Energy Extends Deadline For Oil Licensing Applications1 Apr 2020, 12:51 Comments 107 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
Tagged with: albertine graben deadline extension oil licensing blocks
