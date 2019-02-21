Ministry of Environment Official Fails to Clarify on Contested Building

In short
Joseph Ongol, the Assistant Commissioner Wetland Management in the Water and Environment stirred anger when he returned to follow up on the same issue but failed to give his stance on whether or not Ruyongas house is in a wetland, even after he had visited the site himself.
Ministry of Environment Official Fails to Clarify on Contested Building21 Feb 2019, 12:00 Comments 132 Views Kabarole, Uganda Environment Report
Fort Portal Physical Planner Olivia Busobozi engaging with Joseph Ongol the Assistant Commissioner Wetland Management in the Water and Environment Ministry on Ruyonga's house. Login to license this image from 1$.
