In short
Moses Egaru, the Programs Manager IUCN, says that they are targeting to restore five wetlands of Nyakajumo, Rwamuganga, Kyarikunda, Bigona, in Sheema district and Kanoni wetland system in Buhweju.
Ministry of Environment Starts Wetland Restoration in Sheema, Buhweju Districts
Employed Casula labourersn clearing Gardens and Cutting down trees in a wetland in Sheema District (1)
