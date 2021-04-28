Ministry of Finance On the Spot over Non Compliance of Public Finance Management Act

In short
Parliament Budget Committee has faulted officials from the Ministry of Finance of undermining the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) provisions while coming up with an additional budget totaling 3.4 trillion Shillings for the coming financial year 2021/2022.
Ministry of Finance On the Spot over Non Compliance of Public Finance Management Act28 Apr 2021, 07:53 Comments 87 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Report
