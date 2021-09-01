Nebert Rugadya
Ministry of Finance Says No More Tax Discretionary Reliefs

1 Sep 2021, 21:09 Comments 92 Views Business and finance Updates

In short
The ministry on Tuesday promised the aggrieved traders a solution to their concerns within a week, which prompted them to call off their planned strike. But the Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi says that such measures distort the planning and implementation of programs for the country.

 

