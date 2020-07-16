Amony Immaculate
18:01

Ministry of Gender Planning to Reduce Age of SAGE Beneficiaries

16 Jul 2020, 17:59 Comments 111 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Northern Updates
An elder signing for money.

An elder signing for money.

In short
Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister for Gender Labour and Social Development while launching the program on Thursday in Lira says that they are plans to reduce on the age.

 

Tagged with: Hon. Frank K. Tumwebaze Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development Social Assistance Grants for the Elderly- SAGE
Mentioned: Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.