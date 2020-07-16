Ministry of Gender Planning to Reduce Age of SAGE Beneficiaries

In short
Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister for Gender Labour and Social Development while launching the program on Thursday in Lira says that they are plans to reduce on the age.
Ministry of Gender Planning to Reduce Age of SAGE Beneficiaries16 Jul 2020, 17:59 Comments 111 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Northern Updates
