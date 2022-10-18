Edward Eninu
08:44

Ministry of Gender to Meet Warring Iteso Cultural Union Factions

18 Oct 2022, 08:42 Comments 71 Views Soroti, Uganda Court Politics Updates
Emolot waves to the council members shortly after he was named interim Emorimor.

Emolot waves to the council members shortly after he was named interim Emorimor.

In short
In the letter dated October 17, 2022, the Minister invited Paul Sande Emolot and Nicholas Dokoria Ocilakol for mediation in Kampala.

 

Tagged with: High Court decisions. ICU woes on succession Minister Betty Amongi Ongom Paul Sande Emolot Vs Nicholas Dokoria Ocilakol
Mentioned: Iteso Cultural Union Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development-MGLSD

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.