Ministry of Gender: Women, Youth Fund Registering Success

Bigirimana says that under the women entrepreneurship fund, out of the 4.2 billion shillings that were distributed, 2.7 billion shillings has been recovered.
Ministry of Gender: Women, Youth Fund Registering Success26 Jun 2018, 17:39 Comments 167 Views Wakiso, Uganda Misc Report
Minister Florence nakiwala kiyingi and PS Pius Bigirimana handing over computers and motorbikes to support the implementation of YLP and UWEP. Bigirimana says the two programmes are steadily progressing despite challenges. Login to license this image from 1$.
