Ministry of Gender: Women, Youth Fund Registering Success

Minister Florence nakiwala kiyingi and PS Pius Bigirimana handing over computers and motorbikes to support the implementation of YLP and UWEP. Bigirimana says the two programmes are steadily progressing despite challenges. Christopher Kisekka

Minister Florence nakiwala kiyingi and PS Pius Bigirimana handing over computers and motorbikes to support the implementation of YLP and UWEP. Bigirimana says the two programmes are steadily progressing despite challenges.

Bigirimana says that under the women entrepreneurship fund, out of the 4.2 billion shillings that were distributed, 2.7 billion shillings has been recovered.

 

