In short
The vaccination started on Monday, targeting to cover 85, 000 people across the district. However, the vaccination team says, in a report released on Sunday, June 21, that only 78 per cent of the target were received. 4 per cent of those vaccinated are children under one year.
Ministry of Health Falls Short of Cholera Vaccination Target in Moroto
22 Jun 2020
