Ministry of Health Puzzled by Complacency With Partial Ease of Lockdown

29 May 2020, 17:02 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates

Atwine says their surveillance teams are reporting overcrowding in many places especially in downtown Kampala and the markets which make it hard for physical distancing to be respected. Atwine added that many people are still failing to wear facial masks.

 

