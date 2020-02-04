Brian Luwaga
Ministry of Health Rolls Out Free Hepatitis B Vaccination in Central Uganda

File Photo; PS Diana Atwine (in glasses) and Luweero district leaders on tour at Luweero hospital last year

Doctor Innocent Nkonwa the Luweero District Health Officer says the district has received 20,750 doses for hepatitis B vaccines for start and health workers have been trained to conduct the routine vaccination.

 

