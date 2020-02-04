In short
Doctor Innocent Nkonwa the Luweero District Health Officer says the district has received 20,750 doses for hepatitis B vaccines for start and health workers have been trained to conduct the routine vaccination.
Ministry of Health Rolls Out Free Hepatitis B Vaccination in Central Uganda
File Photo; PS Diana Atwine (in glasses) and Luweero district leaders on tour at Luweero hospital last year
