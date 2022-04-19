Ministry of Health Seeks Additional UGX 652 Billion to Mitigate COVID-19

In short
In the 2022/2023 national budget, the Health Sector has been allocated 3.58 trillion, and of this, 1.03 trillion will go towards payment of wages, 928.400 billion for non-wage recurrent, 270.509 billion on development and 1.353 trillion is expected to come from external funding.
Ministry of Health Seeks Additional UGX 652 Billion to Mitigate COVID-1919 Apr 2022, 21:34 Comments 96 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Parliament Health Updates
Tagged with: AstraZeneca Modena johnson and johnson ministerial budget estimates
Mentioned: Ministry of Health National Medical Stores - NMS
