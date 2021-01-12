Nambaziira Patricia
20:19

Ministry of Health Struggling with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits Top story

12 Jan 2021, 20:15 Comments 127 Views Health Media Updates
Ministry of Health and IOM Officials ready to start the handover ceremony at the Ministry of Health Headquarters.

In short
Dr. Mwebesa explained that they are currently forced to use more test kits than they have planned for on a daily basis, which is depleting their stocks.

 

