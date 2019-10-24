Ministry of Health Surpasses Measles-Rubella Immunization Target

In short
While the ministry had planned to vaccinate 18 million children,the number surpassed to 20 million.
Ministry of Health Surpasses Measles-Rubella Immunization Target24 Oct 2019, 19:25 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
In short
Tagged with: Health Ministry, UBOS Disagree on Number of Vaccinated Children Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign Over 20 million children vaccinated against rubella and measles in uganda
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Uganda Bureau of Statistic Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunization-UNEPI
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.