Ministry of Health to Construct Regional Heart Centre in Kabarole

Last month, the Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng wrote to Richard Rwabuhinga, LCV District Chairperson asking for two acres of land where the centre will be built.
Ministry of Health to Construct Regional Heart Centre in Kabarole16 Aug 2018, 13:10 Comments 206 Views Kabarole, Uganda Health Report
Dr Ruth Aceng's letter to Richard Rwabuhinga asking for land where the heart center will be built. Login to license this image from 1$.
