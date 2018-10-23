In short
The equipment is being distributed under a five year cold chain equipment optimization platform aimed at increasing the coverage of immunization across the country. Vaccines have to be kept under certain temperatures to retain their potency.
Ministry of Health to Distribute 3108 Pieces of Cold Storage Equipment to Districts
Dr. Diana Atwine, Permanent Secretary Health Ministry Inspects a Deep Freezer while Dr. Aceng looks on at LM Yard Warehouse in Kireka Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
