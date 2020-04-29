Ministry of Health Traces 14,000 Travellers for COVID-19 Testing

In short
The Ministry of Health has said it has so far tracked down and tested 14,000 people of the 18,000 who came into the country from 7th to 22nd of March.
Ministry of Health Traces 14,000 Travellers for COVID-19 Testing29 Apr 2020, 15:18 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
