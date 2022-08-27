In short
Simon Peter Mundeyi, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, said in the operations they have conducted in the various parts of the country have shown that there are many foreigners, especially Indians, Chinese, and Pakistanis who came to the country indicating that they were going to operate factories but have now resorted to petty businesses.
Ministry of Internal Affairs Arrests Foreigners for Dealing in Petty Businesses

27 Aug 2022

Kampala, Uganda
