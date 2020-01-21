Ministry of Lands Cancels Design of 0.46km Kitgum Municipality Road

In short
The road named after Uganda's former President Gen Tito okello lutwa is among the three kilometers road network selected by Kitgum municipal council to be constructed under Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure development [USMID] programme. The project is funded by the World Bank.
Ministry of Lands Cancels Design of 0.46km Kitgum Municipality Road21 Jan 2020, 07:29 Comments 191 Views Kitgum, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Dr Isaac Mutenyo, the project coordinator of USMID Ministry Of Lands, Housing And Urban Development Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure development programme[USMID] Walter Livings Tooroma, the Kitgum municipal council mayor
Mentioned: Kitgum municipal council World Bank
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.