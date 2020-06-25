Ministry of Lands to Resolve Abim-Agago Boundary Dispute

In short
In a letter from the ministry of Lands Housing and Urban Development to the district authorities, the ministry has promised to open the boundaries in July in a bid to quell the long standing dispute that has often turned bloody.
Ministry of Lands to Resolve Abim-Agago Boundary Dispute25 Jun 2020, 22:31 Comments 136 Views Abim, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: abim agago district boundary ministry of lands housing and urban development opening of district boundaries
Mentioned: abim district local government agago district ministry of lands housing and urban development
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.