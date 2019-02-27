In short
During a meeting with Fort Portal and Kabarole leaders on Tuesday, Niwagaba said that the annexation of sub-counties to the municipality, and the clear boundaries and map of the proposed city drawn, the area is now ready for a city status.
Ministry of Local Gov't: Fort Portal On the Right Track to City Status27 Feb 2019, 12:45 Comments 190 Views Kabarole, Uganda Agriculture Analysis
Justinian Niwagaba told Kabarole and Fort Portal Municipality leaders that the proposed map of Fort Portal Tourism City is appropriate. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.