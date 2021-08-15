Ministry of Water Moves to Protect River Nyamwamba from Flooding

In short
The plan involves the planting of bamboo trees on the river banks and supporting the livelihoods of communities along the catchment area. The ministry will also install a flood forecasting and early warning system and do spot cleaning of the river.
Ministry of Water Moves to Protect River Nyamwamba from Flooding15 Aug 2021, 12:21 Comments 77 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Updates
In short
Tagged with: River Nyamwamba ministry of water and environment
Mentioned: River Nyamwamba
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.