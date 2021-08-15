Basaija Idd
Ministry of Water Moves to Protect River Nyamwamba from Flooding

15 Aug 2021, 12:21 Comments 77 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Updates

The plan involves the planting of bamboo trees on the river banks and supporting the livelihoods of communities along the catchment area. The ministry will also install a flood forecasting and early warning system and do spot cleaning of the river.

 

