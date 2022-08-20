In short
According to Gen. Katumba, unpatriotic people target sleepers and rails to sell to aluminum companies while locals target ballasts such as gravel stones for construction at their homesteads which slows down works besides vandalizing the line.
Ministry of Works Deploys Military to Stop Theft of Rail Sleepers, Materials
Gen. Katumba and other officials from the Ministry of Works inspecting works at MGR, Kyetume in Mukono District.
MGR
