Aldon Walukamba
19:14

Ministry of Works Designs New Bridges and Roads Flood Disaster Plan

22 Oct 2020, 19:01 Comments 34 Views Kampala, Uganda Local government Environment Interview
Mpondwe Bridge Washed away by Floods in May 2020

Mpondwe Bridge Washed away by Floods in May 2020

In short
The new five-year flood action plan involves making readily available funds, equipment and human resources to respond to emergencies on time.

 

Tagged with: Flood action plan Waiswa Bageya disaster plan flood action road works rooads and bridges plan
Mentioned: Bridges department of Uganda National Roads Authority Ministry of Works and Transport

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.