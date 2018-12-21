Ministry of Works Engineers Inspect Wreckage of MV Templar

In short
On Thursday, more than four engineers from the ministry of works and transport were seen inspecting the boat and taking measurements.
Ministry of Works Engineers Inspect Wreckage of MV Templar21 Dec 2018, 12:59 Comments 126 Views Mukono, Uganda Crime Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: ministry of works and transport mv templer wreckage mutima beach investigations capsized boat
Mentioned: ministry of works and transport
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.