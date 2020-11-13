Ministry of Works Takes Charge of Constructing Wakiso District Road

In short
The proposed project shall span for 2.5km from Bubebere to Muziina bay. With the completion of this project, the government hopes to extend services like schools, health care, and electricity to the people and to boost tourism. This shall boost tourism revenue for the area and the country at large because Bussi island is home to endangered species of birds like Shoebill stork, long-toed lapwing, kingfisher, village weaver and African Jacana.
