Ministry Reviews Teacher Education Curricula to Address Pedagogy Gaps

A teacher conducting a mathematics lesson for primary seven on one of the local televisions. Radio and television lessons are being broadcasted at different stations every day.

In short

The review comes amidst the continued closure of schools that has left more than 15 million children stuck in their homes. Amidst the escalating numbers of COVID-19, the ministry is trying to find basic means through which learning process would continue, without compromising the health and safety of learners.