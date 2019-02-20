Lubulwa Henry
20:29

Ministry Roots for Community Service to Decongest Prisons

20 Feb 2019, 20:29 Comments 142 Views Entebbe, Uganda Court Crime Report
Theo Oltheten, an official at the Dutch Embassy Lubulwa Henry

Theo Oltheten, an official at the Dutch Embassy

In short
The Director Community Service Paul Kintu says the move is aimed at rehabilitating people through different community programmes than holding them in custody. Seeking for justice through detention is more like revenge, yet, very expensive for government in terms of feeding and welfare, Kintu said.

 

Tagged with: community service
Mentioned: dutch embassy ugandan courts

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.