Ministry Roots for Community Service to Decongest Prisons

In short
The Director Community Service Paul Kintu says the move is aimed at rehabilitating people through different community programmes than holding them in custody. Seeking for justice through detention is more like revenge, yet, very expensive for government in terms of feeding and welfare, Kintu said.
Ministry Roots for Community Service to Decongest Prisons20 Feb 2019, 20:29 Comments 142 Views Entebbe, Uganda Court Crime Report
