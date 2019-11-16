In short
Henry Ssemakula, a senior education officer who heads the Health/HIV unit in the Ministry of Education said schools still punish their students in ways that have been banned. The Ministry first banned corporal punishment in 2006 and followed up with circulars in 2011 and the latest in 2015.
Schools Stick to Corporal Punishment Despite Ban- Ministry Official
16 Nov 2019
Kampala, Uganda
