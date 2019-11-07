Ministry to Resume Distribution of Recalled Hepatitis B Vaccines

In short
The drugs, Texavir, manufactured by Cipla Quality Chemical Industries were voluntarily recalled in July this year due to errors in their packaging.
Ministry to Resume Distribution of Recalled Hepatitis B Vaccines7 Nov 2019, 18:07 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Health Science and technology Updates
State Minister for Primary Health Care Dr. Joyce Moriku Kadducu Speaking at the Annual Science Conference Taking Place at Hotel Africana in Kampala
In short
Tagged with: Dr Jackson Amone Acting Commissioner Clinical Services Ministry of Health Uganda Dr. Rachael Beyagira, the Technical Officer on Hepatitis at the Ministry of health Ministry of Health To Resume Distribution of Recalled Hepatitis B Vaccines
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.