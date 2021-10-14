Ministry To Upgrade Two Health Centers in Kazo District

In short
The Health Ministry, Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwiine revealed the move during her visit to the district on Tuesday. She explained that the move is in line with the policy of the Health Ministry and NRM manifesto, which seeks to stop expectant mothers from walking for more than 5 kilometres to access Antenatal Care services.
Ministry To Upgrade Two Health Centers in Kazo District14 Oct 2021, 09:11 Comments 165 Views Kazo, Uganda Health Updates
Dr Diana Atwiine adressing Kazo district Leaders on the elevation of two health center IIs to Health Center IIIs
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.