In short
Frank Mugabi, the Head of Communication Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development says that although those affected by the lockdown are in dire need of help, they should wait for official arrangements of government rather than falling victims to opportunists or any other cyber scammers.
Ministry Warns of COVID-19 Cash Online Scams Top story22 Jun 2021, 15:25 Comments 350 Views Kampala, Uganda Lifestyle Crime Report
