Christopher Kisekka
15:29

Ministry Warns of COVID-19 Cash Online Scams Top story

22 Jun 2021, 15:25 Comments 350 Views Kampala, Uganda Lifestyle Crime Report
The website where people are invited to register for the government COVID19 support grant

The website where people are invited to register for the government COVID19 support grant

In short
Frank Mugabi, the Head of Communication Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development says that although those affected by the lockdown are in dire need of help, they should wait for official arrangements of government rather than falling victims to opportunists or any other cyber scammers.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.