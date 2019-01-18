Ministry Withdraws Appointments from Caretakers in Higher Institutions

In short
A number of secondary schools, Business, Technical, Vocational Education Training BTVET and Teacher Instructor Education and Training TIET institutions, have been shouldering responsibilities of head teachers, Deputy Head teacher and Principals, where vacancies exist.
Ministry Withdraws Appointments from Caretakers in Higher Institutions18 Jan 2019, 14:16 Comments 192 Views Luweero, Uganda Education Analysis
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.