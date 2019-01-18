Brian Luwaga
16:02

Ministry Withdraws Appointments from Caretakers in Higher Institutions

18 Jan 2019, 14:16 Comments 192 Views Luweero, Uganda Education Analysis

In short
A number of secondary schools, Business, Technical, Vocational Education Training BTVET and Teacher Instructor Education and Training TIET institutions, have been shouldering responsibilities of head teachers, Deputy Head teacher and Principals, where vacancies exist.

 

Tagged with: caretakers in higher institutions ministry of education and sports

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.