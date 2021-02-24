Ministry Yet to Release Updated SOPs Ahead of Reopening for Non-Candidates

In short
When the government announced the reopening of schools, the pre-reopening activities were to include an update of the SOPs by the ministry. Although inspection has kicked off, the said tools have not been developed, leaving school proprietors, teachers, and parents guessing.
Ministry Yet to Release Updated SOPs Ahead of Reopening for Non-Candidates24 Feb 2021, 17:59 Comments 136 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
