Minor Sues Nsambya Hospital for Causing her Permanent Blindness

She says that at the time of her discharge on April 23, 2018, her parents were advised to go for eye screening at Mengo Hospital. But according to her parents, Tonny Serremba and Susan Nakawungu, they were never informed that the premature had developed Retinopathy of prematurity, a potentially avoidable cause of blindness in premature babies.
Minor Sues Nsambya Hospital for Causing her Permanent Blindness6 Nov 2019, 19:09 Comments 128 Views Court Health Report
A court Document Summoning St Francis Hospital Nsambya to file it's defence for Alleged negligently causing permanent blindness to a Minor
