In short
Jane Nalubega, the LC I Chairperson of Kyalugo cell says that the alleged cell was discovered following reports from residents who got concerned about children who would regularly cry from the house, especially at night.
Minors Provided Leads to Suspected ADF Hideout in Masaka Top story27 Dec 2022, 16:02 Comments 335 Views Masaka, Uganda Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: ADF Suspects arrested Joint Security Operations in Masaka Suspected ADF Rebel cell in Masaka
Mentioned: Allied Democratic Force-ADF rebels
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.