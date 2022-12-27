Ezekiel Ssekweyama
16:07

Minors Provided Leads to Suspected ADF Hideout in Masaka Top story

27 Dec 2022, 16:02 Comments 335 Views Masaka, Uganda Security Updates
The house which police raided on suspicion of being ADF Rebel corditation cell in Masaka

The house which police raided on suspicion of being ADF Rebel corditation cell in Masaka

In short
Jane Nalubega, the LC I Chairperson of Kyalugo cell says that the alleged cell was discovered following reports from residents who got concerned about children who would regularly cry from the house, especially at night.

 

Tagged with: ADF Suspects arrested Joint Security Operations in Masaka Suspected ADF Rebel cell in Masaka
Mentioned: Allied Democratic Force-ADF rebels

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.