Emmy Daniel Ojara
17:55

Misconceptions, Land Conflicts Threaten Census Mapping in Northern Region

22 Sep 2022, 17:54 Comments 73 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Business and finance Breaking news
David Ochieng the UBOS team leader in Northern regional office (L) and Sharon Apiyo, the Senior Statistician of UBOS at the Gulu Regional Office. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

David Ochieng the UBOS team leader in Northern regional office (L) and Sharon Apiyo, the Senior Statistician of UBOS at the Gulu Regional Office. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
UBOS is undertaking the census mapping of all places in the country which includes the documentation of all areas from the smallest unit and marking of all land borders from villages to district levels.

 

Tagged with: National Census 2023 land conflicts in acholi sub region misconceptions on national census
Mentioned: Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS)

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.