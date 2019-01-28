Christopher Kisekka
Misconceptions, Long Distances Frustrating Epilepsy Treatment in Mityana

Fred Lwasampijja, the Mityana District Health Officer. Christopher Kisekka

Taddeo Nsubuga, a psychiatric clinical officer in charge of Mityana Mental Health Clinic, says Katereggas situation wasnt strange to him as many residents are yet to understand that the epilepsy is a medical condition and resort to traditional healers to exorcise evil spirits with herbal concoctions and rituals.

 

