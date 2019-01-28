Misconceptions, Long Distances Frustrating Epilepsy Treatment in Mityana

In short
Taddeo Nsubuga, a psychiatric clinical officer in charge of Mityana Mental Health Clinic, says Katereggas situation wasnt strange to him as many residents are yet to understand that the epilepsy is a medical condition and resort to traditional healers to exorcise evil spirits with herbal concoctions and rituals.
Misconceptions, Long Distances Frustrating Epilepsy Treatment in Mityana28 Jan 2019, 12:57 Comments 115 Views Mityana, Uganda Health Analysis
Fred Lwasampijja, the Mityana District Health Officer. Login to license this image from 1$.
