Mismatch Between School Curriculum and Market Demand - Museveni

In short
Museveni says sleeping is part of the reason there is still unemployment in Uganda. He says people are working for the stomach despite the good land and favorable conditions in the country. He says in the end, we have food in homes but there is a shortage of money.
Mismatch Between School Curriculum and Market Demand - Museveni23 Jul 2020, 21:15 Comments 160 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
In short
