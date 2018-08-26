Miss Tourism West Nile Crowned

In short
Laura Lebu a 22 years old student from Adjumani district was crowned Miss Tourism West Nile 2018. Lebu said that she will promote the tourism sites in West Nile.
Miss Tourism West Nile Crowned26 Aug 2018, 12:40 Comments 116 Views Arua, Uganda Lifestyle Tourism Report
Winner Miss Tourism West Nile Laura Legu first runner up Sandra Alum and second runner up Jacklyn Asibazuyo waving to the cheering crowd at Heritage courts hotel in the wee hours of Sunday.
