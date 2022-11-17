Okello Emmanuel
23:54

Missed PLE Exams: UNEB to Set Special Mathematics Paper for 27 Kakumiro Candidates

17 Nov 2022, 23:42 Comments 135 Views Kakumiro, Uganda Education Updates
Some of the P.7 Candidates of St.Christine Primary school after who missed writting the mathematics paper.UNEB is to set another mathematics paper for the candidates.

In short
Twenty-seven candidates of St. Christine Primary school in Mwintazige sub county in Kakumiro district missed their mathematics paper on November 8th, 2022 when they arrived late for the exams.

 

